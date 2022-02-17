Stranger Things Season Four Unveils New Posters

Netflix has had its fair share of original series that have been released on the streaming service which have hit major heights when it comes to popularity with the likes of Squid Game and Ozark helping to bolster the streaming service. Now, one of the biggest originals that Netflix has created in Stranger Things is set to return this year, with the spooky series revealing new posters that give fans some major hints as to where the adventures of Sheriff Harbor and his young friends will be taking them.

It’s been some time since we followed the lives of the kids that live in Hawkins, Indiana, with production for season four beginning in 2020. The series itself ran into some bumps in the road, like so many other projects in the world of entertainment, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year will see the return of the show that has easily become one of the biggest within Netflix’s library.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix revealed the new posters for Stranger Things Season 4, which shows a shaved David Harbour seemingly “getting the band back together” within the Russian prison that he was shown within in the last episode of Season 3, hinting that the upcoming season might be taking place outside of the United States:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1494325797527572486?s=20&t=8e9-IKT8ladm_o29avY05g

https://twitter.com/Stranger_Things/status/1494329557335216128?s=20&t=h5f_kwYq4SbFzjvVAk_qZA

The producer of the series, Shawn Levy, previously had gone into detail regarding the lengthy period between the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things and the conclusion of the third, stating that it was always going to be a long wait despite COVID-19 precautions to boot:

“I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share Season 4 with the world as badly as the world wants it,” Levy told THR last year. “Part of what’s taking time is long before Covid and the pandemic existed, Season 4 was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling and epic season that we’ve ever done. By not just a little — by a lot. So the complexity of Season 4, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

What are your predictions for the next terrifying season of Stranger Things? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix originals.