Stranger Things: When Is Season 5 Actually Coming Out?

TV fans that have been waiting on news about the final season of Stranger Things got a nice surprise on Wednesday morning. Stranger Things Day 2024 kicked off with the release of a teaser that revealed all of the episode titles for Stranger Things 5. Those titles alone have given folks enough to build excitement and start putting together some solid theories about what might be going down in Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down. The question now remaining is when we’ll get to find out if there’s any truth to those theories.

The new Stranger Things teaser confirmed that Season 5 would be arriving at some point in 2025. That’s all the information on the new season’s release that we have so far. That’s a big release window for what is possibly the most anticipated season of television since Game of Thrones came to a close.

A year is a long time, but there is a trail of breadcrumbs to follow that hint at a more specific release window for Stranger Things 5.

First of all, it’s almost a given at this point that the final season of Stranger Things will be split into at least two parts. That has been a big Netflix strategy of late, especially with its biggest shows (remember the rollout of Stranger Things 4). So as we think about potential release dates for Stranger Things 5, remember that it will be spread across at least a couple of parts.

As for what time of year we can expect Stranger Things 5, let’s look to the actual setting of the new season. With the exception of the very first installment of Stranger Things, every season of the series has been released around the time of the events depicted on the show. Season 2, set at Halloween, was released in late October. Season 3, set in the middle of the summer, was released on July 4th. And Season 4, depicting the start of summer break, saw its first batch of episodes released at the end of May, with the final two episodes arriving a little over a month later.

The announcement of Stranger Things 5 episode titles does reveal that the season takes place in the fall of 1987. Given the release date trend of the last three Stranger Things seasons, it’s face to assume we won’t be seeing Stranger Things 5 until the latter half of 2025.

It’s also important to remember the whole split release strategy Netflix has been employing. If the whole season is going to take place in the fall, it makes sense for the first batch of episodes to arrive at (or before) the start of fall. If that’s the case, September 2025 feels like the likeliest release window for the premiere of the new Stranger Things season. If that’s the case, look for the final episodes to debut sometime in October or, in order to bring everything full circle, on November 6th.

It would be fitting to watch the end of Stranger Things on the anniversary of the night Will Byers vanished.