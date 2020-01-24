Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Says Season 4 Starts Shooting Soon, But He Hasn’t Gotten a Script

Stranger Things 4 is close to filming and fans are chomping at the bit for more information. Well, they’re not going to get it from Finn Wolfhard, who said that he hasn’t even received his script yet. Clevver News sat down with the star during an interview for the upcoming horror film The Turning and Stranger Things came up. Wolfhard tried his best to address the upcoming season, but instead gave the interviewer a look into how the process for the show goes. It turns out that not having a script this close to filming is actually pretty normal for the series. But, if anyone was expecting the young actor to spill the beans about the show right now, that’s not exactly coming.

“You know what, literally, we start shooting soon and I have not gotten anything. Like, a script or anything. I swear to God. People are always so angry with me. I was talking yesterday about this with my family. People ask me all the time, ‘So, what can you tell us?’ And I’m always like they don’t give us anything until the month before. So, you think I’m being sneaky, but I’m not. I genuinely have no idea. But, I don’t know. If you ever see another Stranger Things cast member, maybe they know something that I don’t.”

As Wolfhard points out, this constant questioning kind of comes with the territory for people in the cast. Just ask David Harbour, who is basically asked about the fate of Hopper every time he sets foot outside of his house. The star has been gracious about the whole thing and even playful about his character’s fate over the last couple of months.

When asked about his survival at German Comic Con Dortmund, “Oh my Lord! I don’t know. Should we call the Duffer brothers? We don’t know yet, we don’t know. They won’t tell me anything, so we’ll have to see. I think you’ll find out at some point, we’ll find out at some point. Let’s hope he’s alive.”

So, as always there are so many questions and not a lot of answers. But, the time is almost at hand for the fourth season to make its way out to the masses. Until then, they will be waiting on pins and needles for an eventual resolution. Knowing the show, it won’t be long before there’s even more mystery heaped onto the pile. Hopefully, the new season brings those answers very quickly.