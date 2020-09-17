Stumptown Cancelled at ABC Despite Season 2 Renewal

✖

Back in May, Stumptown, the Cobie Smulders-starring series based on Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood's comic books, was renewed for a second season, but in the wake of COVID-19, ABC has now reversed that decision. Per a report from Variety, ABC has now cancelled Stumptown after just one season on the network with the show being unable to resume production in a timely fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic as a contributing factor.

Stumptown debuted last fall as part of the 2019-2020 television series and starred Smulders as Dex Parios, a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. In addition to Smulders, the series also starred Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

The series was a critical standout early on and ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum declared the show to be last fall's best new show, period writing "Overall, Stumptown is an excellent show with a solid chance at being the next big series favorite. With wide-ranging appeal, humanity, heart, the perfect amount of humor, and multiple stand-out performances, it's easily the right show at the right time and it's one you absolutely can't miss."

This is a developing story...