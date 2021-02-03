Super Bowl: Nickelodeon and CBS Sports to Present Special Pregame Show

✖

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports have announced that, as part of a partnership with the NFL, a special pregame show has been produced for this weekend's Super Bowl LV on CBS in addition to other content. Technically, the special -- called the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular -- will begin airing this Friday, February 5th, at 8PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon before then re-airing several times prior to the football event.

The Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular will be hosted by Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin and include fun facts about the Super Bowl, what Nickelodeon and CBS are calling "Nick-ified" highlights from the NFL season, and predictions of the winning team with special guests. What, exactly, that all looks like remains to be seen.

.@Nickelodeon and @CBSSports Present “Nick-ified” Super Bowl Content with Special Pregame Show on Nick, Family-Friendly Elements in the CBS Broadcast, and Digital Highlights.https://t.co/r2Muh07PVe — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) February 3, 2021

Additionally, the Super Bowl Today pregame show on CBS airing on Sunday prior to the Super Bowl will include a special segment of Nickelodeon game show Unfiltered where Green and Lumpkin will attempt to identify "virtually disguised" NFL players. And a -- again, as described by Nickelodeon and CBS -- "Nick-ified" highlights package will air during halftime coverage.

As noted above, Super Bowl LV itself, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 7th, starting at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT. This year, folks can stream the football game for free via CBS Sports. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl right here.

