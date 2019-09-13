The Walking Dead Creator’s Super Dinosaur Series Picked Up by Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has yet another TV adaptation coming to U.S. screens later this year. Kirkman has already turned his Walking Dead comic into a multi-program TV universe and it in the process of giving Invincible its own animated series. Now he’s bringing his comic-turned-kids series Super Dinosaur to audiences in the United States after debuting the show in Canada last year.

Skybound Entertainment announced on Friday that Super Dinosaur is coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 6th. All 13 episodes of Season 1 Part 1 will be available to audiences in the United States, having already aired on Teletoon in Canada.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Dinosaur is based on the comic book of the same name, written by Kirkman and illustrated by Jason Howard. It follows a 10-year-old genius named Derek Dynamo and his T-Rex best friend, Super Dinosaur. The duo embark on various adventures as they’re tasked with protecting the world from evil forces.

“Jason Howard and I created Super Dinosaur as something all kids would enjoy as much as our own kids do. In doing so we were able to craft a world as immersive and engaging as the world of The Walking Dead… but for kids! Our partners at Spin Master have helped Skybound prepare this world for a mass-audience and I’m so happy this series has landed at Amazon where I know it will thrive,” said Robert Kirkman, creator of Super Dinosaur and The Walking Dead, and Chairman at Skybound Entertainment.



“These new sales agreements for China, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Israel highlight the global appetite for Spin Master’s action-packed content. We are confident that children all over the globe will find the characters and storylines of Super Dinosaur exciting and hilarious,” said Thom Chapman, Senior Director, Sales and Distribution at Spin Master Entertainment.

In addition to the U.S. availability of the series, Skybound is also producing toys from Super Dinosaur that will be available later in the fall. U.S. customers will find them on Amazon while those in Canada will be able to purchase them at Toys ‘R’ Us.