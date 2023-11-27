Super7 G.I. Joe Ultimates Figures Are 67% Off For Cyber Monday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7 launched their G.I. Joe Ultimates lineup in 2021, delivering the kinds of figures that we could only dream about as kids. The first wave included Snake Eyes with Timber (Sunbow version from the original A Real American Hero cartoon series), Duke, Cobra Commander, and a Cobra B.A.T. trooper. If you haven't picked them up yet, Cyber Monday 2023 would be a golden opportunity.

At the time of writing the entire wave is 67% off here at Entertainment Earth when you use the code CYBER25 at checkout for an additional 25% off. You'll also get free US shipping on all orders $39+. That brings the price down to $18.30 per figure, all of which are in stock and shipping now. Inside that link you'll also find deals on additional figures in the G.I. Joe Ultimates and ReAction lineups, iincluding Destro which is only $24.14 with the code. Note that all of EE's in-stock collectibles are 25% off or higher for Cyber Monday with the code CYBER25 wille the deal lasts.

Like all of the figures in Super7's Ultimates line, the G.I. Joe figures include numerous interchangeable hands, heads, weapons, and other accessories – a full breakdown is available below.

Snake Eyes and Timber Accessories:

8 interchangeable hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle grip hands

2x Pistol grip hands

2x Trigger finger hands

Laser rifle

Pistol

Radioactive canister

Walkie talkie

Jet pack

Articulated Timber figure

Cobra Battle Android Troopers (B.A.T.) Accessories:

2 interchangeable heads

Regular head

Battle-damaged head with clear sparks

6 interchangeable hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle grip hands

2x Pistol grip hands

Removable clear chest cover

Claw arm attachments

Gun arm attachments

Torch arm attachments

Backpack

Rifle

Pistol (fits in holster)

Grenades (attaches to chest)

Battle-damaged lower arm

Battle-damaged neck with clear sparks

Clear electrical damage spark (attaches to chest)

Sergeant Conrad S. Hauser (Duke) Accessories:

3 interchangeable heads

Regular head

Yelling head

Headset head

8 interchangeable hands

2x Rifle handle grip hands

2x Fist hands

2x Rifle grip hands

1x Pointing left hand

1x Saluting right hand

Watch

Walkie talkie

Laser Rifle

Helmet (vintage toy inspired)

M-16 Rifle (vintage toy inspired)

Backpack (vintage toy inspired)

Binoculars (vintage toy inspired)

Cobra Commander Accessories: