Supergirl Faces off with Leviathan in "The Missing Link" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "The Missing Link", the upcoming eighteenth episode of Supergirl's fifth season set to air on May 10th. The episode is set to see Supergirl and her allies go up against Leviathan, including Rama Khan, who Supergirl last faced off with prior to "Crisis on Infinite Earths". It's something that plays into Lex Luthor's overall plan, but he will also have his own issues to deal with. Things don't work out quite as expected when it comes to Lena's Project Non Nocere, creating a whole new set of problems.

How those problems impact things is something that fans will see play out a bit faster than anticipated. Production on Supergirl was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic prior to the completion of the Season 5 finale. Like Supergirl's fellow Arrowverse series, The Flash, the show will end up having a slightly shortened season, one that may see things shake out a bit differently than was originally planned for Lex Luthor. As we saw in Sunday night’s episode, Lex has been playing a long game since the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and with the season being shorter than originally expected, the villain may end up victorious for a time instead of defeated.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer explained. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "The Missing Link" below.

LENA DISCOVERS THE CONSEQUENCES OF PROJECT NON NOCERE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team go head to head against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi) and Leviathan. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) must join forces when Project Non Nocere fails, leaving the two siblings in serious danger. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & J. Holtham.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after episodes of Batwoman on The CW. "The Missing Link" will debut on May 10.

