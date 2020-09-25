Supergirl: Where The Characters Might End Up After The Series Ends

When Supergirl comes to an end at the end of its upcoming season, there are a number of DC heroes, villains, and antiheroes who will either have to suddenly disappear off the board, leaving little holes in the fabric of the Arrowverse, or find a new home on The CW. It's likely that, as with Arrow, most or all of the characters will just get a happy ending in the finale and never pop back up again, but fans want to see where some of these folks land, and it could certainly be fun to watch some of the characters and groups seen on Supergirl being integrated into the larger whole. Whether it's heroes like Martian Manhunter and Dreamer or villains like Lex Luthor and Agent Liberty, there are certain characters who feel larger-than-life and more likely than others to find a new home on a new show. Check out some of our best guesses below. And of course, if you have a better idea, or a character we didn't account for, drop it in the comments below!

Martian Manhunter (Photo: Warner Bros/The CW) David Harewood, who was originally cast as Hank Henshaw, morphed quickly (no pun intended) into the perfect Martian Manhunter. Once the decision was made to commit to that, J'Onn J'Onzz became a fan-favorite character and one of the things that seemed to resonate with everyone in the audience. Last year, a rumor started to circulate that following the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Martian Manhunter might end up on the Waverider, spending his time on DC's Legends of Tomorrow instead of heading back to Supergirl. It was pretty quickly scuttled, but we can't help but wonder whether he might be part of their world in the coming season, as the Legends deal with a threat from extra-terrestrials (Supergirl's stock in trade). The most likely place for him to end up, though, is on Superman and Lois. It's implied that J'Onn and Clark have a long history together, and now that they are both part of the Justice League, it seems like a natural thing to have them together. Yes, technically Sara Lance is also on the League, but there are already enough people looking to build relationships with her on the Waverider. prevnext

Alex and the DEO (Photo: Russ Burlingame) What's kind of unfortunate is that following the death of Amanda Waller at the hands of the Suicide Squad producer...err, we mean at the hands of terrorists...ARGUS was never really the same, so if Arrow still existed, bringing Chyler Leigh's Alex and the DEO over to Star City would have been an easy call. What we would suggest is bringing it to Black Lightning. Up to this point, every season has been about the antagonistic relationship that state power has to the Black community. Certainly with the DEO, you wouldn't want to either undermine the credibility of the organization or undermine the theme Black Lightning has been working with -- but there's something really appealing about bringing in a government authority that the audience mostly trusts and likes, so that you can explore how complicated those relationships are even when the :cops" themselves aren't necessarily "trying" to cause trouble. prevnext

Brainiac 5 (Photo: The CW) This one seems like a given -- Brainy should probably end the series by heading back to the future to rejoin the Legion of Super-Heroes. That might take him off the board for the most part, but they can always bring him back during crossovers and other big event stories. There's one way around it, though...! prevnext

Dreamer (Photo: The CW) If Dreamer and Brainy ultimately end up together, it's possible that either the pair of them could both end up in the future, or that the pair could head to the Waverider. Dreamer also has the benefit of being able to make that move solo if she ends up in the present day when Brainy goes home. Yeah, the Legends are an easy catch-all answer for a lot of these things, because of the breadth of stories they tell and the setting, which is basically stacked in favor of turnover, and bringing on strays from the other shows. It's wildly unlikely, but it seems entirely possible that Ava and Sara could get married and move to offscreenland like Ray and Nora did, opening, up a vacancy for two more characters -- who have romantic chemistry and provide representation to underrepresented groups -- to join the crew. Without at least one cast departure, it's hard to imagine the Legends adding two more people; not only is it already a pretty crowded ship, but frankly it seems likely that the reason we lost Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford last year was money, too. prevnext

Lena Luthor (Photo: The CW) There's a lot of support for Katie McGrath to find herself somewhere else in the Arrowverse. Her take on Lena has been embraced by fans -- and that's even before you start talking seriously about the SuperCorp shippers who are still hoping that she and Kara will be endgame. The most likely scenario is that she will end up a recurring character on Superman and Lois or The Flash or something, heading someplace where she can use her technical brilliance, her business acumen, and essentially serve as the anti-Lex. Of course, if (as we kind of expect) Kara ends up going to the future for a "Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes" kind of ending, don't be surprised if Lena is one of the people who follows her there. For a scientific mind far ahead of her time who has already proven herself the equal of Brainy's 12th-level intellect a few times, it seems obvious that she would see the value in going to a place where the technology is literally centuries ahead. prevnext

Lex Luthor (Photo: The CW) Lex is going to end up as part of Superman and Lois, if he survives the series. It would be difficult to imagine it going any other way. prevnext

Agent Liberty Ben Lockwood was a pretty unsympathetic character for the most part, but the more we learned about him the more it became evident that he was just a guy who had spent his entire life being used and abused -- eventually culminating with becoming a pawn of Lex Luthor. It's hard to want to "root" for a bigot, but if there was a place he could find some semblance of redemption, it would probably be on Legends of Tomorrow, where the Waverider is a constant revolving door of redemption stories. And as comic readers, there's something vaguely enticing about the idea of Agent Liberty being a hero and not a bigoted villain. prevnext