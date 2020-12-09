Superman & Lois: First Look at Superman's New Costume

✖

Warner Bros. Television and The CW have released the first official look at Tyler Hoechlin's new costume for Superman & Lois, the forthcoming family superhero drama that centers on Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane acting as the world's protectors while also raising a pair of teenage sons who may or may not end up inheriting their father's "powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men." While Hoechlin first appeared as Superman in the second season of Supergirl -- a show which is entering into its sixth and final season next year -- producers had suggested that the Supergirl suit was designed as something a guest actor could wear once in a while, and not to support its own series.

The costume closely resembles the look given to Superman during DC's 2016 soft reboot DC Rebirth branding. In 2011, the company had rebooted its publishing line with Flashpoint. Superman's age was rolled back, his marriage to Lois removed from continuity, and his decades as the ultimate hero of the DC Universe shaved away. Rebirth undid those changes and gave him a more traditional costume than he had been wearing, although the removal of Superman's red trunks -- which had come as part of the New 52 reimagining in 2011 -- would not be undone until a while later.

"I find that the new suit is representative of the show," Hoechlin said in a statement. "Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we're telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we've never seen before. I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it. But it's always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about 'my new suit,' because I've always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it. I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that's what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition."

You can see it here:

(Photo: Nino Muñoz/The CW)

According to The CW, the new Superman suit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon, and built by her LA-based Supersuits team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering.

"We got Superman into some custom athletic-inspired Super-Boots as a 'jumping-off point,' and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations," Shannon explained. "A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois."

Following the events of The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover last season, Superman & Lois will launch in 2021 and centers on Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch), and their two sons, who leave Metropolis for Smallville. Superman and Lois have to navigate the challenges of being parents to a pair of teenagers (who might or might not have their dad's superpowers) while also being famous world-savers in their own right as the world's most adored superhero and a celebrated investigative journalist, respectively.

Because the series is set after the Crisis, little is really known about the world Superman inhabits. At the start of that event, Superman and Lois only had one son -- an infant -- and so when the timeline was realigned, it clearly quite a bit changed. How Leslie Larr plays into that dynamic is yet to be seen, but hopefully, fans will get to learn a bit more before the series premieres early next year.