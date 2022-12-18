Superman & Lois: First Look Photos of Season 3 Released

Earlier this week, The CW announced the Season 3 premiere date for Superman & Lois and now, fans are getting their first look at the new season in a pair of photos from the season premiere, "Closer". This week, the network released two photos from Season 3 of Superman & Lois, one featuring Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) sitting with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) on the couch while the other features their sons Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan dealing with something serious on the porch. The photo is also our first loo, at Michael Bishop in the role of Jonathan Kent, taking over for the role after Jordan Elsass departed the series at the end of Season 2.

Superman & Lois will debut its third season on March 14th at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. It will be followed at 9 p.m. by the series premiere of Gotham Knights. You can check out an official synopsis for Season 3 of the series — along with the photos — below.

"Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough."

"Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan."

