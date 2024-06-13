Superman & Lois Star Teases Shocking Final Season Premiere

After three seasons of weathering a lot of plot twists and turns, Superman & Lois is coming to an end. The hit The CW series has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which is expected to debut on the network later this year, and according to one of the series' stars, the show will go out in a massive fashion. During a recent panel at Superman Celebration, Lois Lane actress Elizabeth Tulloch teased that the final season of Superman & Lois — particularly, its premiere episode — will deliver a lot of emotion.

"It's bananas," Tulloch explained. "It's emotional. What they did was based on one of the comics. It was a very bold decision on their part to do this and to pull it off for the first episode of Season 4."

When Will Superman & Lois' Final Season Air?

It has been confirmed that Superman & Lois' final season will air at some point in 2024, after the final batch of episodes were already delayed due to last year's Hollywood strikes. Superman & Lois will be, for the foreseeable future, the final DC TV show to air on The CW, a trend that began with Smallville.

"I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome," The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz revealed in a recent interview. "It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I've cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven't even gotten to the finale yet. It's Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It's a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc."

Who Will Return for Superman & Lois Season 4?

Superman & Lois was just one of four original shows that The CW renewed for the 2023-2024 season, in addition to Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming, amid a slew of programming changes made by its new parent company, Nexstar. Shortly after the Season 4 renewal, it was confirmed that the show would be trimming down its cast of series regulars, with Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushin), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) all demoted to recurring or guest star roles.

As a result, Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent / Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) in their series regular roles for Season 4. Additionally, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular role for his portrayal of Lex Luthor, and Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen.