Supernatural Fans Are Freaking Out Over "Despair" And Tonight's Big Death
After tonight, there will be only two episodes left of Supernatural -- and following the events of "Despair," tonight's episode of the series, those episodes will happen without a character who has been a key component of the series since the beginning. In an episode that saw lots of action and some serious character moments (and a number of fan-favorite characters seemingly just blink out of existence), one can easily fall into the trap of assuming it will all be undone by the end of the season. But one character's sacrifice was done in such a way as to make it clear: this is goodbye.
The episode had action, stakes, and a heartfelt speech. And when it was all over, fans were left crying and a new hashtag was born -- one that The CW had anticipated, as you can tell because it has the Impala emoji attached to it already.
Spoilers ahead for "Despair," tonight's episode of Supernatural.
In the episode, Castiel (Misha Collins) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) found themselves hunkered down in a room in the bunker, trying to figure out a way to get away from Death (Lisa Berry), who is determined to take Dean.
In an emotional farewell speech, Castiel reminded Dean (and the audience) of the deal he made with The Empty -- that if he were to ever find a moment of true happiness, The Empty would come and consume him. Cas found that happiness when he told Dean how he really felt about him -- that Dean was the kindest and most loving man he had ever known, that he loved him, and that through Dean, he had come to love the rest of the world as well.
Cas pushed Dean out of the way, leaving a handprint on his friend's shoulder the same way he had when he rescued Dean from Hell, and as the Empty came to take Castiel, it picked up Billie along with it, taking both of them out of existence.
The #CastielForever hashtag is, right now, home to loads of Supernatural fans mourning the loss of the character -- although given Jensen Ackles' recent comments suggesting that Supernatural could come back as an HBO Max miniseries in five years or so, it might be safe to assume that anything done here can be undone if they want to down the line. We figured this was as good a time and place as any to share them.
Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
That smile
prevnext
i'm going to miss that smile. that trench coat and that oversized suit. i'm gonna miss that strength. that determination. i'm gonna miss the pure selflessness and compassion. i'm gonna miss you so much, castiel. you were loved beyond belief. #CastielForever pic.twitter.com/smrk9ICX4j— shay. (@VAMPACKLES) November 6, 2020
Tears
prevnext
Tonight hurt. I haven't cried that much for any other Supernatural episode ever. #Supernatural #CastielForever #Destiel— Nat (@NatashaCole) November 6, 2020
It's like poetry; it rhymes
prevnext
This parallel hurts so bad. #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/eiLcqmwtQR— :) (@_verygay) November 6, 2020
#Destiel
prevnext
I'm not sure I'll ever shut up about this. I was a casual #destiel fan because the tension & subtext amused me. After tonight? I never expected to find myself the way I did in this episode. I've never seen that kind of love on TV before. Honest but not lustful...I- #Supernatural— illy 🌊 commissions open 🌊 (@superinspired67) November 6, 2020
How you holding up?
prevnext
DESTROYED, AND YOURSELF? #CastielForever— Amanda (@atlanpacific) November 6, 2020
Broken
prevnext
I don't even know what to say, that was just everything. I'm both happy and sad, I can't function! I'm just laughing and crying at the same time whilst shaking. This episode has broken me! Thank you @robertberens ! #Supernatural #destiel #Despair #CastielForever— Fran - JIB11 🐍 (@TVjunkie006) November 6, 2020
Big picture
prevnext
This one reality is the only one Chuck couldn't control, and it's because Cas loved Dean. From the moment he laid his hand on him in Hell, he loved him. IT'S BEEN SAID FOR YEARS. IT'S BEEN CANON FOR YEARS. NOW, IT'S CONFIRMED. #DestielForever #CastielForever #suckitantis— LnZ 💚💙 DESTIEL IS CANON 💙💚 (@CraftedGeekery) November 6, 2020
Angels ate my homework
prevnext
@mishacollins could you please write a document to my school for why I haven't uploaded 2 assignments due in 8 hours? i think you know the reason #Supernatural #CastielForever #destiel— SPN SPOILERS⚠️goodbye castiel ❤️ (@iridescentcas) November 6, 2020
Tough to watch
prevnext
Cas’ goodbye speech
I’m literally sobbing#Supernatural #CastielForever pic.twitter.com/zpNnKERqVE— cami 🥀 spn spoilers (@xSimply_Mishax) November 6, 2020
...and last, but not least: BURGERS
prev
ok but cas eating all those burgers in season 5(?) is a whole ass mood. gonna miss this guy. #CastielForever— erin (@saltyflamingos) November 6, 2020