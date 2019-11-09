Supernatural Features the Return – and Death – of SPOILER

With the final season of Supernatural underway, there are a lot of questions about how the long-running series can possibly wrap up all of the storylines that have been spun over the last decade. But The CW series has proven to move at a quick pace, pushing the Winchester brothers closer and closer to hell as they try to save the world — one last time. The fourth episode of the final season also marked a special occasion as actor Jensen Ackles took the director’s chair, helming a pivotal episode in the series.

The episode featured the return of actor Ty Olsson as Benny, Dean’s vampiric friend from his time in purgatory who first appeared in Season 8. The character hasn’t appeared on Supernatural since Season 10, but made a memorable entrance — and exit — in the latest episode.

In the episode, Sam begins to dream and sees his brother killing multiple demons before coming across Benny, though the two end up dying in somewhat gruesome circumstances. Ackles spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how the scene came together.

“It was just written as a soldier,” Ackles explained to EW. “I was like, ‘Can we get a familiar face, somebody that we know?’ So they sent over a couple of names of people from the past. I think one was Donna or Jody or Bobby. There was a list of possibilities, and they started calling down the list and nobody was really available for that day. Then I was like, ‘What about Ty [Olsson]?’”

Ackles managed to bring it all together by personally calling the actor and bringing him out for a day of filming.

“I called Ty and was like, ‘Dude, are you available to come for like half a day on Friday and shoot this,’” Ackles said. “He was like, ‘I’m in Calgary. I’m working Thursday and then I have to work Monday but I have Friday off, I can fly in no problem.’ So he came in and literally he was there for a few hours and knocked it out. It was so cool having him there. It was like he’d never left.”

New episodes from the final season of Supernatural air on Thursdays on The CW.