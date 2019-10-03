Supernatural Showrunner Teases Final Season’s Returning Faces

Supernatural has taken fans on a crazy journey during for well over a decade now, but it seems the Winchester Brothers are ready to retire. This month will welcome the premiere of Supernatural‘s final season, and fans are not ready to say goodbye to the iconic series. Of course, the show’s team is going all out for this last outing, and that means some familiar faces will make a reappearance on Supernatural before all is said and done.

Recently, Entertainment Weekly got the scoop on all things Supernatural after it spoke with co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. It was there the executive opened up about the big challenge of season fifteen, and one of them will be the reentry of some “familiar faces” from the past.

“Because it’s our last season, we are not afraid to bring back people who we love or who the guys have some history with, because even if it’s a character from season 3 or 4 or 7 or 8, the Sam and Dean they knew are not the same Sam and Dean as they’re encountering right now,” Dabb explained.

According to the showrunner, all of these returning faces will expect to reunite with one version of Sam or Dean when it doesn’t exist anymore. The brothers have been through a lot since some of their friends died, so there is bound to be some miscommunication between the group. This is some top-tier torture on part of Chuck (aka God), and Dabb says the deity is plenty proud of his work.

“This Sam and Dean have been through a lot more. And God’s playing with them a little bit, he’s toying with them. He’s pulling these old familiar faces out in some ways to see what they do. And it’s fun for him.”

With Supernatural‘s final season ready to move into motions, fans are bracing themselves like never before. Sam and Dean have a score to settle with God himself before season fifteen ends, and no amount of returning faces will sway them from their goal. If you’re curious about how the show’s last premiere will go down, you can read up on the synopsis of “Back to the Future” below:

“THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up here we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again.

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

