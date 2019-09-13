Supernatural Final Season Poster Released

Warner Bros. Television and The CW have released the official key art for the upcoming fifteenth and final season of Supernatural, the supernatural drama that is literally older than the network it’s airing on. In the final season of the series, the Winchester Brothers face off against…well…God. It seems that after years of battling the worst things the underworld can throw at them, it turns out all of it was just being done for God’s entertainment, because they’re his “favorite show.” That doesn’t sit well with the boys, who now feel like everything they have ever done was maybe a little bit less of an act of free will than they previously assumed.

All of this is happening against a backdrop of God raising the dead from their graves to punish the Winchesters for being obstinate, and Jack trapped in the Empty. You can see the poster (via Instagram) below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season of Supernatural will, maybe unsurprisingly, be one marked by death and returns. With an all-powerful and all-seeing antagonist, it is difficult to overstate just how out of their depth the Winchesters might find themselves at first.

This all comes against the backdrop of Jack having been shunted off to The Empty — and he won’t be returning right away. Dabb was not clear on who would be lost, but he did say that Adam (the boys’ half-brother) would return, along with God’s sister Amara and Eileen, a hunter who had died.

“They’re realizing, ‘Well, we’re the Winchesters, but were we really doing this Chuck’s way?’” Dabb said recently. “Part of reclaiming that agency is a big part of the season for them.” Plus, the brothers are “going to start to lose people who, in past seasons, we would’ve never lost — and lose them in a very real way. Our guys are going to realize there’s a certain finality, and some of the things they’ve relied on to get through the day — people, talents, things like that — they are no longer going to be able to roll out. And that’s going to throw them for a loop.”

Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.