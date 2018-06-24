Supernatural Will Continue As Long As Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Want

Supernatural is heading into season 13 having lasted longer than just about anyone (including the showrunner and stars) ever expected. And it sounds like those involved aren’t ready to hang it up just yet.

With every season that the fan-favorite series tucks under its belt, there comes a new round of questions about how long it can last. Well, the latest word from a top executive at The CW is that Supernatural will be around for as long as its stars want it to be.

At The CW’s TCA press tour, (via Screen Rant) network president Mark Pedowitz had the following to say when asked about the longevity of Supernatural:

“I can answer the Supernatural question now. As long as the boys want to do it [Laughter from the audience] and ratings hold, Supernatural will stay on the air.”

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have made the prudent move of leaning into their respective roles as The Winchester Brothers and investing in the Supernatural brand, rather than trying to leave it behind in pursuit of bigger fame like movie careers. The result has been a steady run of increasing returns, as the overall brand has become a multimedia success and geek culture fixation.

Case in point: Supernatural made a big mainstream splash when it was announced earlier this year that the show will get a special crossover episode event with Scooby-Doo. A spin-off series about the character of Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) called Wayward Sisters is also in the works.

Supernatural returns for its 13th season on Thursday, October 12th, in a new time (8/7c) on The CW.