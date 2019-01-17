‘Supernatural’: Here’s How Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will Return

Fans of Supernatural were elated last month when news broke that Jeffery Dean Morgan would be returning to the long-running The CW series for its upcoming milestone 300th episode and now we have some details on just what the return of John Winchester will look like.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Andrew Dabb opened up a bit about how John will come back. As fans may recall, John was a major focus of the series’ first two seasons with the show’s opening mystery being that of what happened to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) missing father. After the family was reunited, though, Dean was on the verge of death and John made a deal with a demon to save his son’s life. John made one more appearance at the end of that same season, when his spirit helped Sam and Dean defeat the Yellow-Eyed demon. It seems that it’s how John departed that prompts his return.

“Our guys are put in a position where they essentially can have a wish granted,” Dabb explained. “They’re actually expecting something else, but [John’s return] comes from a place of want by Dean. The need for closure is really want brings John back into their lives.”

While it doesn’t sound like John coming back will be that straightforward — the lengthy Entertainment Weekly piece goes on to explain that John’s return also brings back Zachariah (Kurt Fuller), an angel with a less-than-pleasant relationship with the brothers, according to Morgan, each of the brothers will have their time with their dad.

“The relationships between these three men were so open, so if I was going to come back, it would be nice to have some closure, especially with Sammy,” Morgan said.

“The episode gives Sam a chance to forgive,” Padalecki said, while for Dean, it’s a too-good dream.

“For Dean, the whole episode is a dream that he doesn’t want to wake up from,” Ackles added. “But he knows he has to.”

Supernatural‘s 300th episode, ‘Lebanon,’ premieres Thursday, February 7 on The CW.