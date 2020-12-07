Supernatural Cast to Reunite in Virtual Event with Stacey Abrams

✖

It's been under a month since Supernatural ended its run after fifteen seasons, but the cast of the long-running The CW series is already getting back together again for their first post-finale reunion alongside Supernatural super fan Stacey Abrams and series creator Eric Kripke for a special live virtual event on Tuesday, December 9th. The event is part of a fundraiser for Fair Fight, an organization whose initiative is aimed at ensuring elections across the United States are more equitable.

"Join me & #SPNFamily superfan @staceyabrams for the first #SPN reunion post-finale! THIS TUESDAY AT 9PM ET," Kripke wrote on Twitter. "I'll answer fan questions & auction off a Season 1 CREW JACKET! Sign up below! (If you live in Georgia, VOTE on Jan 5 & make sure everyone you know votes!!)"

According to the information page about the event, the fundraiser "brings together series creator Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and the cast of Supernatural right in your living room. The event will feature discussion about the show and live performances from the cast. We want you to join our live conversation so badly that we’ll also be offering some incentives: top contributors and trivia question winners will get exclusive Supernatural memorabilia straight from the cast & crew including a SPN year one crew jacket, crew pins, exclusive experiences with SPN cast members and even parts from one of the Impalas!"

The event will be live-streamed on Tuesday, December 8th at 9 p.m. ET.

Supernatural teaming up with Abrams isn't likely to be a big surprise for fans of the series. When it was revealed in a previous Time interview just how much of a Supernatural fan Abrams is, it earned her a major shoutout from Kripke in the days after the presidential election. At the time, Abrams wrote that she was saving up the final episodes of the series for an epic binge, though we're guessing she's probably caught up by now.

Abrams ran for Georgia state governor in 2018 and, following a narrow defeat in an election that was marked by accusations of voter suppression, turned her efforts towards addressing issues of voter suppression, founding the Fair Fight Action organization, an initiative that is aimed at ensuring elections across the United States are more equitable.

