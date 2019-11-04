Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Breaks Silence on Recent Arrest

The Supernatural fandom got rocked in an unexpected way last weekend, when series star Jared Padalecki was arrested in Austin, TX. The actor, who portrays Sam Winchester on the series, was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, after reportedly hitting two people at the Austin bar Stereotype. Nearly a week after the arrest initially occurred, Padalecki has finally broken his silence on the whole ordeal. On Sunday, the actor took to Twitter to “sincerely thank [his] family and friends” for their “love and support”. Padalecki also said that he was sad to miss out on a Supernatural convention this weekend in Washington DC, but that he hoped to see his fans soon.

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, Padalecki reportedly “struck a bartender in the face” while inside the venue, as well as potentially hitting the general manager after getting into an argument with him. A friend took him outside in an attempt to calm him down, which ultimately led to Padalecki putting the man in a headlock shortly before authorities arrived. TMZ later shared several video clips of Padalecki during the ordeal, including one of the aforementioned headlock. Later on in the video, Padalecki appears to pull out a wad of money, allegedly “flashing it” to the officers that are trying to subdue him.

Padalecki’s bond was reportedly set at $15,000, or $5k per each charge. The CW confirmed days later that the arrest would not have an impact on the shooting schedule of Supernatural‘s final season.

Padalecki has seemed to be a fan of Stereotype for quite some time, even promoting the venue’s grand opening on his social media. Some have speculated that the actor is potentially an investor or even owner of the 1990s-themed establishment, although those exact details are not publicly clear.

“Studio 54 meets the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Saved by the Bell with a nod to Rubell,” reads the bar’s description on Facebook. “A chance to relive high school, but with infinitely more style. Stereotype is a music-centric concept, featuring rotating DJs – including dedicated vinyl DJ sets – video DJs sets and live music. Stereotype blends sophistication with retro and nineties flair to create an infinitely entertaining and approachable bacchanal scene. Stereotype is located at 510 Rio Grande in Austin, Texas.”

