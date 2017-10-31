‘Supernatural’ EP Teases ‘Scooby Doo’ Crossover Episode

Supernatural rocked the audience at San Diego Comic Con this summer when the series announced that one episode this season would be an animated crossover with the classic cartoon, Scooby-Doo. While the details about the upcoming episode have been scarce, one producer has finally shed a little light on the subject.

While speaking with TVLine, executive producer Brad Buckner opened up about the crossover, saying that the show will build a little bit on the Scooby-Doo nods that have already taken place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a certain amount of expertise [by] a certain brother about what Scooby world is,” Buckner said. “We have fun with that.”

Of course, Buckner is referring to the episode earlier this season where Dean and Jack found a way to bond over an episode of Scooby-Doo that came on the TV. That relationship will likely be explored when the crossover finally takes place.

It also seems like there might possibly be a race between Dean’s Impala and the Mystery Machine. When asked which vehicle was faster, star Jared Padalecki replied, “You’ll get a chance to see. Depends on who’s driving it, I guess.”

The Scooby-Doo crossover is scheduled for sometime later this season. Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW.