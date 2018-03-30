Fans Are Loving ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’s Big Crossover

These days, entertainment is all about nostalgia and the occasional crossover. Series like Full House have made successful comebacks thanks to nostalgia-loving producers at Netflix. As for crossovers, you only have to check out Avengers: Infinity War to see how hype audiences can get over a good mash-up.

So, naturally, Supernatural decided to take the two trends and combine it into one super trend. Tonight, the thrilling CW series returned to TV with a crossover as the Winchester brothers entered the groovy world of Scooby-Doo.

And, jinkies! The Internet is totally loving the animated spectacle.

Not long ago, the Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover came to a close after a rather long wait. The episode, which was titled “Scoobynatural”, saw the Winchester brothers get sucked into the Scooby-Doo universe after a secondhand TV sent them careening into its digital world. At a loss, Sam and Dean decided to team up with their childhood idols, and the exciting romp was as hilarious as it was meta.

As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the Supernatural crossover. This may not be the first episode where the Winchesters have been brought into a literal TV Land, but this is the first time the Scooby Gang took part in the hunters’ plans. The surprising mash-up worked like a charm, and audiences are dying to know when The CW will green-light Supernatural’s next big crossover. If the network can somehow bring the Scooby Gang into the Winchester’s world, fans may not be able to handle the excitement.

What did you think of tonight’s crossover? Do you want Castiel to oversee the series’ next mash-up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

#Scoobynatural



Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’



Me: pic.twitter.com/3kWAuBZBns — T I O P A K (@tiopak7) March 30, 2018

Velma: There is no such thing as the supernatural!

Castiel, angel of the lord, looking into the camera like he’s on the office #supernatural #scoobynatural — Mandy ? (@queendeancas) March 30, 2018

DestielAlways

Honestly need more of Velma and Sam #Scoobynatural pic.twitter.com/AUqQZWSb8o — Jill Destiel Collins (@DestielAlways) March 30, 2018

#Scoobynatural coolest thing I’ve seen all day. — SuperShirl (@supershirl4) March 30, 2018

this is the funniest cutest purest thing ive seen look at dean oh my god #Scoobynatural pic.twitter.com/3L8jsaaN56 — ً (@destielgold) March 30, 2018

This is the best thing I’ve ever seen ever. #Scoobynatural #Supernatural — Crobilla #spnorl (@_Crobilla_) March 30, 2018

