Fans Are Loving ‘Supernatural’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’s Big Crossover

These days, entertainment is all about nostalgia and the occasional crossover. Series like Full House have made successful comebacks thanks to nostalgia-loving producers at Netflix. As for crossovers, you only have to check out Avengers: Infinity War to see how hype audiences can get over a good mash-up.
So, naturally, Supernatural decided to take the two trends and combine it into one super trend. Tonight, the thrilling CW series returned to TV with a crossover as the Winchester brothers entered the groovy world of Scooby-Doo.
And, jinkies! The Internet is totally loving the animated spectacle.
Not long ago, the Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover came to a close after a rather long wait. The episode, which was titled “Scoobynatural”, saw the Winchester brothers get sucked into the Scooby-Doo universe after a secondhand TV sent them careening into its digital world. At a loss, Sam and Dean decided to team up with their childhood idols, and the exciting romp was as hilarious as it was meta.
As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the Supernatural crossover. This may not be the first episode where the Winchesters have been brought into a literal TV Land, but this is the first time the Scooby Gang took part in the hunters’ plans. The surprising mash-up worked like a charm, and audiences are dying to know when The CW will green-light Supernatural’s next big crossover. If the network can somehow bring the Scooby Gang into the Winchester’s world, fans may not be able to handle the excitement.
What did you think of tonight's crossover? Do you want Castiel to oversee the series' next big crossover?
tiopak7
#Scoobynatural— T I O P A K (@tiopak7) March 30, 2018
Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’
Me: pic.twitter.com/3kWAuBZBns
queendeancas
Velma: There is no such thing as the supernatural!— Mandy ? (@queendeancas) March 30, 2018
Castiel, angel of the lord, looking into the camera like he’s on the office #supernatural #scoobynatural
TONiANN_ROSE
Oh my!!!— 『T』??? (@TONiANN_ROSE) March 30, 2018
I’m right there with ya Velma, those shoulders!#Supernatural #Scoobynatural pic.twitter.com/GIzUuTIunV
DestielAlways
Honestly need more of Velma and Sam #Scoobynatural pic.twitter.com/AUqQZWSb8o— Jill Destiel Collins (@DestielAlways) March 30, 2018
supershirl4
#Scoobynatural coolest thing I’ve seen all day.— SuperShirl (@supershirl4) March 30, 2018
destielgold
this is the funniest cutest purest thing ive seen look at dean oh my god #Scoobynatural pic.twitter.com/3L8jsaaN56— ً (@destielgold) March 30, 2018
_Crobilla_
This is the best thing I’ve ever seen ever. #Scoobynatural #Supernatural— Crobilla #spnorl (@_Crobilla_) March 30, 2018
squeevening
OMG THIS WHOLE THING WAS PERFECTION!!! ??????#Supernatural #Scoobynatural pic.twitter.com/KgwAM6h1X9— Caitlin the Complicit (@squeevening) March 30, 2018
bizarro_kayla
Me after getting this one #scoobynatural episode pic.twitter.com/qNj0jBFNQW— Kayla||32 (@bizarro_kayla) March 30, 2018
lady_ava
Watching the Scooby gang have an existential crisis and mental breakdown when they find out ghosts are real and so are demons, the afterlife, etc. was probably the best TV moment I have seen in AGES. #Scoobynatural— Lady Ava ? ???? (@lady_ava) March 30, 2018