Scott Pilgrim Star Casts Doubt on Ever Getting More of the Character (And We’re Heartbroken)

It took more than a decade after the release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for fans’ prayers to be answered, with Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime debuting in 2023 to continue the character’s trajectory. Despite the series being developed by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley (alongside BenDavid Grabinski) and the project bringing back nearly all of the original cast members, Netflix opted not to order future episodes of the program after that one season. Michael Cera, who played Scott in the live-action film and voiced him in Takes Off, thinks that his journey with the character has come to an end, as he and the rest of the cast have aged out of exploring the young character. As fans wait for updates on the possible future of Scott Pilgrim, they can see Cera in Sacramento, which hits theaters on April 11th.

“I don’t think it’s an option to continue the journey. [I’m] just a lot older than would be necessary, and so is everyone else,” Cera confirmed with ComicBook about his time with the character. “Everybody got older over the course of those years. I loved doing it, though. Doing the cartoon was a great way to just come back with everybody and go back into the world, I was thrilled to do it. It’s a shame we can’t make more of it, I think it’s cancelled. Or just not renewed, not picked up. They don’t want to pay us to make more of it, put it that way. But it was great, it was fun to do.”

It’s worth noting, however, that while some viewers perceive Netflix not renewing the series to mean that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was “cancelled,” this assumes that plans were in place for an ongoing continuation of this world. Both O’Malley and Grabinski, though, have since confirmed that Takes Off was only envisioned as a single series and they seemingly got to tell the complete story they wanted to deliver.

Given the acclaim earned by Takes Off and how its anime format not only delighted longtime fans of the characters and introduced the figure to all-new audiences, it’s possible that we haven’t quite seen the last of this world, but any continuation would likely be outside of audience expectations.

In the meantime, fans can see Cera in Sacramento, which is described, “Following the death of his father, energetic and free-spirited Rickey (Michael Angarano) convinces long-time friend Glenn (Michael Cera) to go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento. Frustrated by Rickey’s Peter Pan complex, Glenn is encouraged by his pregnant wife Rosie (Kristen Stewart) to go on the adventure to reconnect. In the worn yellow seats of Glenn’s old college convertible, the two men confront their anxiety-ridden lives, addressing past mistakes and questioning what their futures hold.”

Sacramento lands in theaters on April 11th. Stay tuned for possibly updates on the future of Scott Pilgrim.

