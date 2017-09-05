‘Supernatural’ Season 12 Debuts First Tense Deleted Scene

Supernatural is the show that can’t be stopped. The CW wrapped the series’ twelfth season this year, and fans of the Winchester Brothers will be able to bring it home on Blu-ray soon. But, if you can’t wait much longer, then there is relief in sight.

After all, the first deleted scene from Supernatural‘s latest season just went public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CinemaBlend shared an exclusive first-look at one of Supernatural‘s delete scenes. The tense clip may be a short one at just over half a minute, but it has enough tension to make any fan interested.

The clip itself comes from the episode “There’s Something About Mary” and can be found here. The snipped footage shows Dean and Sam Winchester searching for a way out of a trap set by the Men of Letters. The pair wound up being nabbed by the British organization earlier in the episode after the factions faced off in a bunker. The brothers were winning about the group, but the tides turned against them once their resurrected mom showed up.

Mary Winchester was the force that pushed the Winchester brothers into a corner. The Men of Letters were able to brainwash the hunter, and she helped trap her sons (and Lady Toni) in a secure bunker with very limited resources. With a dwindling amount of air in their prison, the Winchesters try to find a way out in this deleted scene, but Toni is not keen on aiding their efforts.

In the clip, fans can watch as Dean tries to find cell signal in the bunker, but there is none to be found. Sam looks over the trap’s main circuit breaker to see if he can’t rewire and reset it. The pair are desperate for ideas, but Toni is anything but helpful; The lady tells the brothers the Men of Letters basically made the bunker impenetrable, and she has little hope of getting out alive.

Of course, fans will know Dean and Sam did survive the trap. The pair are set to return to television this fall when Supernatural‘s 13th season premiere on The CW, so fans should binge the show’s last season when its Blu-ray goes on sale September 5th.