‘Supernatural’ Comic-Con Trailer Released

Supernatural is gearing up for its 14th season on The CW and in a Hall H panel earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con, cast and crew were on hand to release a teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

Set to Motorhead’s “God Was Never On Your Side,” the trailer released at Comic-Con was more of a sizzle real than a true trailer.

Fans used to Supernatural‘s typical 23-episode will have some adjusting to do as the upcoming season order only included 20 episodes, making season fourteen the second shortest season in series history. Since the sixth season, each season has been 23 episodes. Prior to that, each season was 22 episodes with the exception of season three, which was cut short due to the 2008 Writers Guild of America strike.

While no official word has been released on the abbreviated season, several fan theories have surfaced since then. Network president Mark Pedowitz said last summer that they would continue the show as long as series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles wanted to continue. Because of the, a prevailing fan theory is that while Padalecki and Ackles want to continue with the show, an abbreviated season would give them more time for family and other projects. In that sense, it’s a win-win for both the fans and cast.

Supernatural’sunprecedented 14th season comes along with renewals for the vast majority of other shows on The CW including all Arrowverse shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow — in addition to newcomers Black Lightning and Dynasty.

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” said CW president Mark Pedowitz. “By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

Supernatural season fourteen premieres Thursday, October 11 at 8/7 Central on The CW.