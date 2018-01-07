The CW President Praises ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff ‘Wayward Sisters’

While fans have yet to see Supernatural‘s upcoming Wayward Sisters spinoff, The CW president Mark Pedowitz has some pretty high hopes for it.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Pedowitz was asked about the upcoming “Wayward Sisters” episode, which is set to serve as a backdoor pilot for the upcoming female-led series.

“I’ve seen it.” Pedowitz revealed. “I like it, but the fans determine.”

It’s safe to say that fans have already expressed their love for the spinoff, with the idea receiving an outpouring of love online as soon as it was announced. And while Supernatural has another attempt at a spinoff, Bloodlines, under it’s belt, Pedowitz argues that this is different.

“[Bloodlines] did not work at all, this one has an opportunity to work,” Pedowitz continued. “Nothing is perfect but the real question is whether fans will go watch it if the boys aren’t in it. I don’t know but it works, the characters work, Kathryn Newton is a real star, the actress who plays Donna (Briana Buckmaster) is hilarious.”

While fans will just have to wait and see how Wayward Sisters is received, those involved with the show are optimistic about its success – and how now is the right time for it.

“I think we have been talking about [it] internally since we introduced Claire Novak to the show, which I believe was Season 9.” showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed last July. “And the idea that Jody had already taken in Alex Jones, that ‘Well this might be a real opportunity to make this happen.’ It’s kind of something that simmered for us and fans really latched onto in a way that we never could’ve expected in a really awesome way.”

The “Wayward Sisters” backdoor pilot of Supernatural will air on Thursday, January 18th, 2018, at 8/7c on The CW.