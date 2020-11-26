Supernatural Fans Have a Lot of Feelings About the Spanish Dub of Dean and Castiel's Final Scene

Supernatural has dominated the pop culture landscape over the past fifteen years -- but it arguably hit a whole new level over the past month, as it aired the last few episodes of its final season. The long-running The CW series gave fans a lot of revelations in its final episodes, and one of its most controversial scenes is now being looked at in a whole new way. In the season's third-to-last episode, "Despair", fans witnessed the final scene between Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins), which culminated in Castiel confessing his love for Dean, dying, and being thrown into Hell. While the English version of the scene saw Dean respond to this declaration with "Don't do this, Cas", the Spanish dub - which recently aired on the Warner Channel weeks after debuting the U.S. - gives Dean a completely different line of dialogue. The dub has Dean responding with "Y yo a ti", which translates to "And I you".

The Spanish dub of the scene has earned a pretty passionate response from members of the show's fandom, especially those who have been rooting for "Destiel", the romantic pairing of Dean and Castiel. And while it doesn't completely solve all of the issues Supernatural fans have had with the scene (and with other moments in the final season), the outpouring of emotion surrounding it has been undeniable.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #TheySilencedThem became one of the top trending topics in the United States, and #TheySilencedYou and various other buzzwords surrounding Destiel began to trend as well. Fans have been using the hashtag to react to the Spanish dub (with the help of some hilarious memes), as well as revisit key moments from the series knowing that Dean and Castiel's love is reciprocated. The hashtag has also become a place for fans to voice their problems with the show's LGBTQ+ representation on a larger scale, and to campaign for other ways to make their voices heard. Here are just a few of those reactions.