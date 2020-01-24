Supernatural Star Osric Chau Thanks the Show’s Fandom for Changing His Life

In just a matter of months, Supernatural will airing its series finale, wrapping up an incredibly historic run on The CW. The fantasy drama, which began around monster-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, has exploded into a genuine phenomenon, with quite a lot of actors and fans entering the fray. While it’s hard for many to pick their favorite character from the series, quite a lot of fans regard Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), a high school student whose life was forever changed by the Winchesters, to be among them. Even in the years when he hasn’t appeared on the show, Chau has remained a beloved part of the show’s community and fandom, and it’s safe to say that he has a lot of thoughts about the series ending.

ComicBook.com recently got a chance to talk to Chau about his role on another CW property, as Ryan Choi in the Arrowverse’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. In the process, Chau spoke about the impact that Supernatural has had on his life, and why he’ll forever be thankful for the show’s community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s very bittersweet for sure,” Chau explained. “I just want to thank everyone for being along for the ride. It’s been incredible. Fans come up to us all the time telling us how much they’ve changed their lives, but it’s very much a reciprocal thing. You’ve changed all of our lives tremendously, to the point that I can’t even think back to my life without Supernatural. I’m very grateful.”

“Whether or not there will be a spin-off, I don’t know,” Chau continued. “Jared [Padalecki is] going on to Walker, Texas Ranger. I’m going further into the DC world. But I feel like we’re all going to be Supernatural alumni, regardless of what we end up doing. We’re going to hold up that flag and be proud of it because that’s certainly a big part of who I am and where I came from. It’s always going to be a part of me, and I want to thank the Supernatural family for being there and being a part of that.”

Fans got to see Chau return as Kevin earlier in Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season, when his soul was revealed to be residing in Hell. Throughout a series of events, Kevin eventually decided to roam Earth as a ghost, but not before saying his emotional goodbyes to the Winchesters.

Supernatural‘s series finale is expected to air on Monday, May 18th on The CW.