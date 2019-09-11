Supernatural: Final Season First Look Revealed

The first look at Supernatural‘s swan song has officially arrived. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted a new still from the show’s upcoming fifteenth and final season, which sees Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) investigating a car that appears to be stained with blood.

The news of Supernatural‘s final season genuinely surprised fans when it was announced earlier this year, as the long-running series seemed to be nowhere near out of steam.

“Some people were starting to wonder, when is it going to end?” Ackles told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “That was one thing, in all the different conversations we had, was ‘let’s end it before people stop caring, before people stop pointing it out.’ And so the fact that there’s still a vibrant interest in the show, the audience is still there — we wanted to go out while it was still strong, and I hope we made the right choice.”

And while details on the final batch of episodes are still somewhat slim – aside from the Winchesters finally going toe-to-toe with God – it sounds like fans can expect a satisfying finale for the iconic series.

“I don’t think we ever want to put pressure on ourselves or make the writing staff put pressure on themselves that we’ve got to one-up it or we’ve got to get bigger,” Ackles explained. “I think it’s quality. It’s quality over quantity, and if we can deliver something heartfelt and meaningful, I think the audience is going to appreciate that more than bigger explosions or more stunt casting. I really think it’s about the depth of the story, the depth of the characters, and how those things marry up.”

“I feel like Sam and Dean find some version of peace,” Padalecki said in an interview this summer. “Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

“You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb added. “That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

Supernatural‘s final season will begin on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.