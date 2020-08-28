Supernatural Trailer for Final Episodes Promises Trouble

This fall is set to bring about the end of a television era, when Supernatural comes to a close after fifteen seasons. After the show's final season was put on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its remaining episodes are set to air beginning this October -- and it looks like the Winchesters will be returning to form. The CW has released a new trailer for the final episodes of the series, which show Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki), Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), and company getting into the kind of genre-bending trouble that they're known for.

"Essentially, we just pressed a giant pause button. We were one day into our second to last episode, and we were so close," Ackles said of the production's shutdown earlier this year. "I just keep chalking it up, we were 15 years in and it's the show that will never end."

Back in March, series showrunner Andrew Dabb had clarified that Supernatural had filmed up to episode 18, but that the way that the show is edited prevented additional episodes from hitting the airwaves when they intended to.

"We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," Dabb wrote at the time. "So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way -- to help us all get through this."

And regardless of whatever Sam and Dean's endgame ends up being, it sounds like fans will hopefully be happy with how things shake out.

“I feel like Sam and Dean find some version of peace," co-star Jared Padalecki said in an interview last year. "Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

“You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical,” Dabb added. “That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

What do you think of this Supernatural trailer? Are you excited to see the show's final episodes?

Supernatural's final season will continue on October 8th, with its series finale airing on November 19th.

