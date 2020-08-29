Supernatural Stars Share BTS Looks Before Filming Series Finale

✖

Last week brought the news that production had resumed on the final episodes of Supernatural. Now the two leads of the series, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, have taken to social media to confirm production has wrapped on the penultimate episode and filming has officially begun on the series finale. Shooting on the final season of Supernatural was paused earlier this year due to the spread of the coronavirus, but luckily The CW was able to put precautionary measures in place for production to begin once again. You can find the messages from both of the stars below!

"So last night we completed 326 episodes of Supernatural, and at the very end of every one of those scripts are three words: 'To be continued,'" Ackles said on Instagram. "Today we start episode number 327 and at the very bottom of the very last page of this script, there are only two words." The actor held up the script which shows the words, "The End."

After an emotional beat, Ackles added, "Happy Friday everybody."

View this post on Instagram It’s gonna be a rough 2 weeks. @cw_supernatural #seriesfinale A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 28, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can’t help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It’s been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies pic.twitter.com/HjsdQr67ou — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 28, 2020

Supernatural will return to The CW with its final episodes on Thursday, October 8th, with the series finale airing on Thursday, November 19th. The show will continue to occupy the 9 PM ET/PT timeslot fans are used to. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.

Supernatural will be among one of the few new shows airing on The CW in the fall when it returns however as the network previously plans to make their fall schedule full of pandemic-proof TV shows for viewers to watch. Earlier this year The CW nabbed the domestic broadcast rights for four already-completed series including the one season of DC Universe's Swamp Thing (which, thanks to a bit of a post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" continuity, is tangentially connected to the Arrowverse), two seasons of CBS All Access' Tell Me a Story, two seasons of the British series Dead Pixels, and two seasons of the Canadian series Coroner.

Once Supernatural is done, Ackles will be moving on to The Boys season 3, while Padalecki will be starring in Walker, the Walker Texas Ranger reboot. Walker will be among the shows that The CW brings to the table in January of 2021, kicking off their new season of TV at the top of the year rather than in the fall due to the lag in production associated with the coronavirus.

