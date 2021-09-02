Brett Goldstein Issues Statement On Ted Lasso Fan Theory That Roy Kent Is A CGI Character

✖

Ted Lasso fans thought that Roy Kent was CGI and Brett Goldstein had to address some of the conspiracy theories online. In truly hysterical fashion, he took to Twitter to joke about the clarity of the image on the show. Using an emoji filter, he said that he was just a normal person, despite his crystal clear appearance on the show. (Something Ted Lasso actually lampshades over the course of its run.) Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely has confirmed that Goldstein is a real person and that this is one of those moments where social media leans into a joke pretty heavily. This morning’s silly video will likely trigger a few chuckles out among the Internet fans who have thrown themselves into trying to figure out how all of this went down. Check out the video for yourself right here down below.

My final statement on the matter: pic.twitter.com/YPzNnOu4mg — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) September 2, 2021

For people wondering when the wildly popular show would be ending, co-creator Brendan Hunt told ComicBook that plans "could change" with respect to their three-season plan. Executive producer Bill Lawrence didn’t want to elaborate further and said that they "hope not" when asked him by a fan about season three being the true end of the series.

"We've always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren't prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show," Hunt explained to ComicBook's Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. "So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that's where our head is at right now."

"It goes without saying, we certainly wished we hadn't debuted in a pandemic, we wish there was no pandemic to debut during, but if we were some help in that difficult time, that's great, because that's, obviously, not what we were setting out to do," Hunt also shared in the interview. "Pretty quickly after the show debuted, and, I think, maybe specifically, because there were three episodes that came out all at once in the beginning, the Twitter reaction was different. It wasn't just that people were liking it, people were deeply into it from the beginning, and then as the story went on and the ups and downs and the wins and losses of it all came to a head, it was really, really cool to see people's reactions to it. It was starting to mean something to them. As bad for the world as Twitter may be, Twitter was a real helpful window into how people were taking the show."

Have you seen the Ted Lasso clip everyone is talking about? What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!