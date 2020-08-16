The 10 Best Episodes of Agents of SHIELD

The series finale of Agents of SHIELD aired this week and proved to be a satisfying conclusion to the show's seven-year run. We learned where all of the agents ended up and got to witness some long-awaited happy endings. In honor of the Marvel series coming to an end, we decided to countdown the show's ten best episodes. You can either watch our video above or read the choices below. Don't agree? That's okay! Be sure to add your favorite episodes to the list in the comments.

10. "Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson" (Season 6, Episode 3 ) (Photo: ABC) Coming in at number ten is “Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson.” Agents of SHIELD had plenty of hilarious moments throughout the years, but it wasn’t until season six’s third episode that fans were treated to a full-blown hour of comedy. After accidentally ingesting some good ole fashioned space drugs, Jemma and Daisy’s search for Fitz in an alien casino takes a hilarious turn. Between Jemma hallucinating a monkey Fitz, Daisy trying to Quake while intoxicated, and their adorable declaration of friendship under a table, this “Ladies’ Night” is easily the show’s funniest episode. prevnext

9. "The Real Deal" (Season 5, Episode 12 ) (Photo: ABC) Next is “The Real Deal,” the 100th episode of Agents of SHIELD. During this emotional roller coaster of an episode, the team learns the truth about Coulson’s deal with the Ghost Rider: their leader is dying (again!). While learning this tragic truth, the team is also forced to deal with the all-consuming “fear dimension.” However, despite the heartbreaking performances and scary apparitions, The Real Deal gave fans one of the show’s most satisfying endings. Not only did J. August Richards make a surprise return as Deathlok, but FitzSimmons shippers were finally treated to their wedding. As if that wasn’t perfect enough, the episode ends with the huge reveal that Deke is actually FitzSimmons’ grandson. prevnext

8. “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D” (Season 7, Episode 7) (Photo: ABC) Number eight on the list is “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D,” a hilariously perfect standalone episode. When it comes to mixing things up, Agents of SHIELD’s seventh and final season is one for the TV history books. This episode’s homage to the 1986 horror cult classic, Chopping Mall, was not only a comical romp that gave us Jeff Ward doing a musical number as Deke, but it also included a heartbreaking performance by Henry Simmons as Mack as he’s forced to deal with the death of his parents alone. This episode came late in the game, but it ended up being one of the show’s most original and fun hours. prevnext

7. “Inescapable” (Season 6, Episode 6) (Photo: ABC) After being torn apart by space, time, and space again, FitzSimmons were finally reunited in “Inescapable,” the seventh episode on our list. Unfortunately, they were brought back together in a Chronicom mind prison, which forced Fitz to learn a lot of uncomfortable truths all at once. Not only did he learn of his own death, but he also discovered that Coulson didn’t survive. As if that wasn’t enough, Fitz also missed his own wedding. All of this was certainly a lot to process! This ep had some major emotional moments as well as some wonderful flashbacks. It even brought back the Doctor, Fitz’ evil alter ego, and introduced ID Simmons, a zombie-like manifestation of the pain she buried. Hilariously, the episode ends with these other versions of Fitz and Jemma hooking up, making “Inescapable” an impressively well-rounded episode. prevnext

6. "The End" (Season 5, Episode 22) (Photo: ABC) Coming in at #6 is the season five finale, “The End.” In many ways, Agents of SHIELD is like the little cousin to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and “The End” is extremely similar to one of Buffy’s best episodes, “The Gift.” Both finales were filmed as a potential series finale because they weren’t sure if the shows were being picked up for a sixth season. Both also ended with the death of the show’s main character. While we’re relieved we got two more seasons and some extra time with Coulson through the power of LMD and Chronicom technology, there’s no denying “The End” is one of the best-written episodes of the series. This episode kicks off with some heart wrenching emotional pleas from Yo-Yo and winds down with a kickass fight between Daisy and Talbot, and has a whole lot of action and heart in-between. Despite the death of Fitz and the confirmation that Coulson wouldn’t survive, the episode still ended on a hopeful note, with Jemma planning to find the other version of Fitz frozen in space. We also got the perfectly bittersweet Philinda ending, which saw the beloved couple getting ready to finish out Coulson’s days in Tahiti. prevnext

5. “What They Become” (Season 2, Episode 10) (Photo: ABC) Taking it back to season two, “What They Become” is a major turning point in the series, and number five on our list. Skye is officially revealed to be Daisy Johnson and receives her Quake powers at the end of the episode. This wild ride of an ep has many intense moments including Daisy meeting her father, Coulson killing Whitehall, Daisy shooting Ward, and the tragic death of the fan-favorite character, Tripp. “What They Become” introduced Inhumans into the story, changing the trajectory of the series for good. prevnext

4. “As I Have Always Been” (Season 7, Episode 9) (Photo: ABC) “As I Have Always Been” is coming in at number four. Elizabeth Henstridge's directorial debut had it all: laughs, romance, and some major tears. Daisy keeps waking up in a time loop and with the help of Coulson, she must do everything she can to break the loop and save the team. Not only do we get the immensely satisfying first kiss between Daisy and Sousa, but we also learn a lot about LMD Coulson and his feelings about death during Enoch’s tragically beautiful farewell scene. prevnext

3. “Turn, Turn, Turn,” (Season 1, Episode 17) (Photo: ABC) While some of us were hooked on Agents of SHIELD from the very start, many will agree that it was the first season’s 17th episode, “Turn, Turn, Turn,” that solidified the show’s excellence and place in the MCU, which is why it’s earned the #3 spot. Tying in with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it’s revealed that SHIELD has been infiltrated by Hydra, and the team struggles with knowing who to trust. We learn that Bill Paxton’s John Garrett is the mysterious clairvoyant they’ve been trying to uncover, but the episode’s end tag reveals the biggest twist in the show’s history. Earlier in the episode, SkyeWard shippers got their long-awaited first kiss, but the excitement quickly turned dark when it’s revealed that Ward had been Hydra the entire time. Ward, how could you?! prevnext

2. “4,722 Hours” (Season 3, Episode 5) (Photo: ABC) You won’t be surprised to see “4,722 Hours” coming in at number two. Easily one of the best standalone episodes in television history, “4,722 Hours” follows Jemma Simmons during her time trapped alone on the distant planet, Maveth. Between Jemma’s touching messages to Fitz and her unexpected romance with Will, this season three episode proved Agents of SHIELD wasn’t afraid to take big storytelling risks. prevnext