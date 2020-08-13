Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Immensely Happy With the Series Finale

Agents of SHIELD has come to an end, and the finale proved to be much happier than the almost-finale back in season five. All of the main characters survived, and while Deke was left behind in the new timeline and Philinda wasn't quite endgame, the show had a shockingly uplifting finale that left all of the main characters alive and well. While the two-part series finale was airing on ABC, it became the top trend on Twitter. Fans flocked to the social media site to post about the final episode, and express their relief over the ending.

"I’m going through everyone's tweets trying to catch up! Overwhelmed with all the love. UGH what did you all think? #AgentsofSHIELD," Chloe Bennet wrote on Twitter.

I’m going through everyones tweets trying to catch up! Overwhelmed with all the love. UGH what did you all think? #AgentsofSHIELD — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) August 13, 2020

Well, Chloe, we got you covered! Between Daisy and Sousa ending up together, FitzSimmons getting their long-awaited happy ending, and the return of Coulson's beloved car, Lola, there was a whole lot to celebrate on Twitter last night. Here are some of the tweet reactions from fans about the Agents of SHIELD series finale...