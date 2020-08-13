Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Immensely Happy With the Series Finale
Agents of SHIELD has come to an end, and the finale proved to be much happier than the almost-finale back in season five. All of the main characters survived, and while Deke was left behind in the new timeline and Philinda wasn't quite endgame, the show had a shockingly uplifting finale that left all of the main characters alive and well. While the two-part series finale was airing on ABC, it became the top trend on Twitter. Fans flocked to the social media site to post about the final episode, and express their relief over the ending.
"I’m going through everyone's tweets trying to catch up! Overwhelmed with all the love. UGH what did you all think? #AgentsofSHIELD," Chloe Bennet wrote on Twitter.
I’m going through everyones tweets trying to catch up! Overwhelmed with all the love. UGH what did you all think? #AgentsofSHIELD— Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) August 13, 2020
Well, Chloe, we got you covered! Between Daisy and Sousa ending up together, FitzSimmons getting their long-awaited happy ending, and the return of Coulson's beloved car, Lola, there was a whole lot to celebrate on Twitter last night. Here are some of the tweet reactions from fans about the Agents of SHIELD series finale...
Love That For US
prevnext
#AgentsofSHIELD really said, "Screw your dark, tragic endings. We're going to save the world with hope, empathy, love, and family." Love that for them.— Cindy White (@CindytheWhite) August 13, 2020
FitzSimmons Desrves
prevnext
no fictional pairing deserves a happy ending more than them. they’ve earned this ten times over. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/X03I1QrOHn— leo fitz bethany (@aIyafitzsimmons) August 13, 2020
They've Come So Far
prevnext
some things never change #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/H6DX6TMPGo— coco (@everdeenfitz) August 13, 2020
Nothing But Respect For Our Director
prevnext
AND DIRECTOR MACK IN THE HELICARRIER HOW DID THEY DO THIS IT LOOKS AMAZING #AgentsofSWORD #AgentsOfShieldForever #agentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/r0eSdPcNji— gaspar loved aos (@biconsean) August 13, 2020
May's New Path
prevnext
I just think that this is beautiful too. Bittersweet, yes but may teaching in the academy? 🥺 and flint being her student? 🥺 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/Fig4fYP40L— Elaine • 🧲 (@queeniejemma) August 13, 2020
COULSON ACADEMY
prevnext
Like Daisy said... There is no Shield without Coulson :)#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/WM8oMCp6o3— Diana | FINALE SPOILERS (@angelxdaisy) August 13, 2020
Spin-Off?
prevnext
DAISY, KORA AND SOUSA ARE THE FIRST AGENTS OF SWORD #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/VT9rPQYD7M— bella AOS SPOILERS !! (@valksroth) August 13, 2020
Deke's Timeline
prevnext
I desperately want to live in the timeline where Deke Shaw is a superstar AND the leader of SHIELD. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/evph5X5Op5— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 13, 2020
Dream Team
prevnext
YO-YO, PIPER, AND A NEWLY MECHANICALLY REVIVED DAVIS ARE A TRIO NOW!!! 🤩🙌🏻👏🏻#AgentsofSHIELD #AOSSpoilers pic.twitter.com/jX64DdYuTq— i watch a lotta shows... (@trandomGO) August 13, 2020
Best Fast-Burn Ship Alive
prevnext
CUT THE SAPPINESS WE REALLY FUCKING WON DAISYSOUSA ENDGAME #agentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/O74m6ZdeGK— nat | DAISYS ALIVE (@daisyswidow) August 13, 2020
Still Screaming
prevnext
FITZSIMMONS LIVING HAPPILY?????? FINALLY????? WITH ALYA???? CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING???? IM STILL SOBBING IM NOT OK #AgentsofSHIELD #AgentsofSHIELDFinale pic.twitter.com/jcs2LJG1C0— Elaine • 🧲 (@queeniejemma) August 13, 2020
This Epic Moment
prevnext
“and what comes next”— andrew (@fluffyfitz) August 13, 2020
“the Cavalry”#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/IHSkGwrGOz
Macklena Forever
prevnext
macklena endgame bc mack is the new director & yoyo still kicking ass on new missions with him overseeing it YES 😭💓 #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/bWPb6VuWS4— jj | #brittforpro (@dwtswestallen) August 13, 2020
Best Friends, Best Endings
prevnext
my girls got their happy endings #agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/eAwWzeBfVV— char misses daisy (@wynsdaisy) August 13, 2020
Parallels
prevnext
daisy's mother tried to drain her of her life while her sister gave her new life #agentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/eeUGjvOB3Z— andrew (@fluffyfitz) August 13, 2020
We're Gonna Miss Them
prevnext
what the fuck am i gonna do now #agentsofshield pic.twitter.com/jvVo6Nb13Y— char misses daisy (@wynsdaisy) August 13, 2020
The End?
prev
COULSON LIVES. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/t1PvWA7bJg— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.