The Amazing World of Gumball Creator Has Good News for Its Future

The Amazing World of Gumball is set to return in just a few more days with a brand new series making its debut with Hulu, and the creator behind it all has shared some good news for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’s future. The Amazing World of Gumball ended its run with Cartoon Network back in 2019 after six seasons, and left things off on a rather big cliffhanger. Thankfully, we’re finally getting to see what’s coming next as the franchise is kicking off a new season of the show going by an entirely different name with an entirely different platform.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball might be considered brand new, but it’s a proper continuation as a Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball. This was already big news for fans of the original series, but series creator Ben Bocquelet shared some even bigger news in a recent interview with Tell-Tale TV that he’s already working on a potential Season 8 of the franchise. With the hopes that this new series will be a success with fans on Hulu, Bocquelet is already looking ahead to what could be coming next.

“It all depends on the audience response to this new season,” The Amazing World of Gumball series creator Ben Bocquelet stated. “I hope it’s massive. I mean, I’m already writing new episodes for potential season eight, but it’s not greenlit just yet.” So while the series has yet to be officially renewed, Bocquelet has some bright hope for the future of the series. But even working on the series for such a long time has been great for the creator as he’s seen fans pop up all over the world. “It’s a miracle we’re still allowed to exist,” Bocquelet revealed.

“I’m happy to have a job. I’m happy that people are excited to watch it, you know, I’m happy to go to [San Diego Comic Con], like meeting American fans for the first time, like ever, the audience that I’ve never met.” As for the status of the franchise with this revival, the creator thinks it’s got a good chance, “Right now, it’s all looking up for us,” Bocquelet continued. “I don’t think we’re a staple of pop culture or anything, but that’s not for me to say, you know.”

When Does The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 Come Out?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th for fans in the United States, and October 6th with Cartoon Network and HBO Max across EMEA, Latin America and APAC. Ben Bocquelet returns for the new series as creator and executive producer for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director.

Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will be returning from The Amazing World of Gumball as the voices of Nicole and Richard Watterson, respectively. But new additions to the family include Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, and Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais. Potential other cast returns or new additions have yet to be announced as of this time, however, but thankfully it won’t be too long before we get to see the new season.

