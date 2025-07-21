Futurama Making Major Change for Season 13, Hulu Release Date Announced

Futurama is getting ready to return for a new season of episodes with Hulu later this Fall, and the long running animated series is going to make a major change with its return for Season 13. Futurama is no stranger to stops and starts as the animated series has been cancelled multiple times only to be revived years later for a different network. It has been with its current home with Hulu for two seasons so far, and is now preparing for a third season of episodes now scheduled to make their debut later this Fall. But it’s all going to be hitting at once.

Futurama has confirmed it will be returning for at least two more seasons with Hulu, and the animated series has finally set a date for Season 13. As reported by Variety, Futurama Season 13 will be releasing with Hulu on September 15th at 5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET. But unlike its first two revival seasons streaming with Hulu previously, Futurama Season 13 is going to be releasing all of its episodes at once rather than air them on a weekly basis. So fans will get to binge it through to the end as soon as it drops.

Futurama Season 13 will be running for ten episodes in total, and all episodes will release with Hulu at the same time on September 15th at 5:00PM PT / 8:00PM ET. This is the first of the two new seasons confirmed for the streaming service following the end of Season 12. The revival seasons have been a success with the streamer thus far, and have been taking over the Nielsen ratings as fans have been watching all of the episodes (including the classic series) over and over again since the new batches have kicked off with Hulu.

But there’s still going to be a weekly version of Futurama Season 13 to enjoy for fans who want to watch it that way instead. Futurama Season 13 will also be airing its episodes with FXX on September 15th at 8:00PM ET, but will instead be kicking off with its first two episodes with later episodes then airing on a weekly basis. Futurama voice stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar and David Herman are all confirmed for the new season as well (which wasn’t a given when the Hulu revival first began its run).

What Will Futurama Season 13 Be About?

As for what is coming our way in the new season, Hulu teases what to expect from Futurama Season 13 as such, “Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of ‘Futurama’!” It’s certainly an interesting tease as while Futurama has touched on Hell before, it’s never really explored what Heaven could look like in its version of the future.

Fry needing to deal with a new rival for Leela’s love is also an interesting tease considering that the Hulu revival seasons had firmly placed Fry and Leela as a full couple compared to the other episodes. But at the same time, it’s also been putting them through all sorts of unexpected challenges heading into the future. We’ll see how it shakes out soon enough as Futurama Season 13 premieres with Hulu this Fall.

