More The Batman TV Spinoffs Are on the Way (But What About Part II?)

It seems like we can expect more TV shows set within Matt Reeves’ Batman universe following the success of The Penguin. The world of Batman is one rich for exploration and that is proven by all of the adaptations we have gotten over the years. Not only are there nearly a hundred years of comics to pull from, but we’ve seen so many cartoons, movies, and video games that all have radically different takes on the character. Adam West’s Batman, for example, is a far cry from the Robert Pattinson Batman. He’s a very adaptable character and one that audiences keep yearning to see. Not only that, but Batman’s villains also make for rich protagonists too.

The Penguin expertly proved this last year as it was one of the best TV shows of 2024. The huge success of the show has caused people to wonder if we will get a second season of The Penguin, but HBO doesn’t seem to know right now. They have submitted the show to awards shows as a limited series and have been cagey about what the future holds in store for Oz on the small screen. It seems like there not only needs to be a story, but a willingness from Colin Farrell to step into that makeup once again. It’s expected he will return in future films, but as a lead in his own show? It’s anyone’s guess right now.

HBO Is Developing More TV Spin-Offs for The Batman

However, HBO seems interested in at least finding other shows within that world. The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc spoke to Deadline noted that not only are they beginning to explore if there’s room for The Penguin Season 2, but also the potential for other Batman spin-offs. LeFranc revealed that they’re in the “early stages” of developing other spin-offs in the Matt Reeves Batman universe, but neglected to share any specifics. We already know that Joker, Riddler, and Catwoman all exist in this world, all of whom may be ripe for their own limited series.

When HBO began developing The Penguin, it was also working on shows around the Gotham City police department and Arkham Asylum, but those projects ended up being scrapped or shelved. It’s possible they return, but it’s hard to say right now. A show around Jim Gordon would be interesting, but it was sort of done to an extent with Fox’s Gotham. That said HBO could probably do a much more effective version of a Gordon-led show with its writing and budget.

HBO’s interest in continuing to develop spin-offs for this universe should give hope to those who feared that The Batman Part 2 isn’t actually happening. The movie has been delayed many times, causing some to think DC’s new leadership is throwing it all out in favor of making something that connects to its new universe. However, if that were the case, it seems unlikely they’d continue to invest resources into developing new TV shows in that very specific world.

It was recently reported that Matt Reeves would turn in a draft of The Batman Part 2 by Memorial Day, which was earlier this week. James Gunn had also noted that he received promising updates on the film just prior to this and is expected to have gotten pages from the script before being handed a full draft. Only time will tell what happens, but it seems like things are on course right now and it’s believed that The Batman Part 2 will start shooting sometime in early 2026 for a 2027 release.

