The Batman Franchise Is Dying From Delays

In March 2022, director Matt Reeves’ The Batman ignited a sense of optimism in the superhero realm, as Robert Pattinson became the newest star to portray Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader in the darkest, grittiest Batman movie yet. The film’s numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t prevent it from surpassing $772 million at the global box office and scoring high among critics and audiences. With the news that its sequel, The Batman Part II, has been pushed from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027, fans are expressing frustration with the franchise’s constant changing of plans. DC’s The Batman franchise faces a rough road ahead if it continues to experience setbacks.

The Batman follows Bruce’s strife to solve a series of murders and root out corruption in Gotham City. The film features the masked vigilante’s cohorts Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), and Officer Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and foes Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and the Riddler (Paul Dano). Weeks after The Batman hit theaters, The Penguin spinoff, centering on Farrell’s character while introducing Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone-Gigante, was announced. Premiering on Max in September 2024, the series was hailed by critics and fans as a masterpiece of the superhero and crime genres. The Penguin generated newfound enthusiasm for The Batman‘s sequel, which was announced in April 2022. The recent one-year delay now impedes the momentum of a franchise that has truly revitalized Batman.

Why The Batman Part II’s Delay Threatens to Derail Matt Reeves’ Universe

Addressing the sequel’s postponement, DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn revealed on Threads that “the only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt [Reeves] is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there are around two years for pre-production, shooting, and post-production on big films.”

While it’s true that high-quality work often takes time, The Batman Part II‘s situation is particularly troubling. Nearly three years have passed since The Batman came out, yet somehow, a script for the sequel has not been finished. If DC, Reeves, and co. hope to keep audiences invested in The Batman‘s world, they cannot take five years to complete a film that supposedly takes place immediately following its predecessor. Treading water with these movies only serves to dampen the excitement that was so palpably produced by The Batman.

With half a decade in between The Batman and The Batman Part II, the sequel also faces the challenge of bringing back its stars, as well as selling the idea that its story picks up right after The Batman and The Penguin. Scheduling conflicts may arise, given that actors could sign onto other films and shows over the next couple of years. Moreover, performers obviously will have aged during this time, and that may make the short time gap harder to believe. Of course, The Batman Part II‘s narrative could be revamped to reflect a longer passage of time from the first movie, but for now, it’s expected to be a direct follow-up.

Can The Batman Franchise Be Saved?

In spite of The Batman Part II‘s delay working heavily against the prosperity of Reeves’ franchise, not all hope is lost. The filmmaker recently shared that talks have started about a potential second season for The Penguin. With the next Batman movie three years away, it’s possible that The Penguin season 2 could film and air before then since The Batman Part II presumably will not commence shooting until 2026. This would provide some material for fans of the Batman Epic Crime Saga to feast on while they wait for the sequel.

If The Penguin‘s second season doesn’t materialize in time, announcing other spinoffs could alternatively tie audiences over. With The Batman and The Penguin already under his belt, Reeves has proven that he can deliver a first-rate finished product even with delays. The longevity of the franchise is in question due to these lengthy setbacks, however, Reeves, Pattinson, and the stars of The Batman Part II will have the final word in 2027.