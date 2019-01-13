‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Honoring Creator Chuck Lorre at the ‘Critics’ Choice Awards’

The Big Bang Theory might be coming to an end, but not before the series creator is honored in a pretty major way.

The cast of the long-running CBS series is poised to appear at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards, where they will help present the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award to Chuck Lorre. Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons, and Melissa Rauch are all expected to be in attendance.

The Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award recognizes a body of work that stands out for its sustained excellence over a period of decades on programs that have delighted huge audiences with tremendous laughter and clever insights into the human condition. Chuck Lorre’s creative achievements rank with greatest television producers of all time with an incredible string of hit sitcoms dating back to Grace Under Fire, Roseanne, Dharma & Greg, Mike & Molly, and Two and a Half Men that shows no sign of letting up.

“The Big Bang Theory has been called the most successful television comedy ever, so it seems like the perfect time to honor Chuck as that show gets ready to ride off into the sunset,” BFCA President Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, we still have Mom, Young Sheldon, and his latest gift to comedy lovers, The Kominsky Method going strong to help us get over the loss. For a quarter of a century Chuck has been keeping us in stitches with comedies of remarkable hilarity and consistency, delighting viewers and critics alike.”

Of course, the cast honoring Lorre comes at a pretty bittersweet time, as the series is poised to wrap up at the end of this season.

“I was laughing,” Kaley Cuoco said of the series nearing its end. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

The Critics’ Choice Awards will debut Sunday, January 13th, at 7/6c on The CW. The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.