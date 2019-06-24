Save 20% on The Big Bang Theory Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray and Digital Box Set

The Big Bang Theory’s historic 12 season television run ended last month, but your opportunity to relive all of the shows best moments on demand begins on November 12th with the release of The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray / Digital box set.

The set includes all 279 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, nearly 12 hours of extras, an extra disc with 3 brand new featurettes (including a retrospective), a 32-page episode guide, and a book with behind-the-scenes photos and pop-up art. At the time of writing, it’s available to pre-order right here on Amazon for $199.99, which is 20% off the list price. Just keep in mind that you won’t pay a dime until the set ships, and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

With a set this expensive, you’ll definitely want to lock this discount down. Plus, it’s a limited edition, which probably means that a version with fewer extras will be released after this version sells out. On that note, a trailer for the box set and some details regarding special features can be found below.

The Big Bang Theory: The Twelfth and Final Season special features:

Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell Special

The Last Days of The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory’s Impact

The Sweet Spot

The Big Bang Theory Cast Visits Ellen

The Big Bang Theory: 2018 Comic-Con Panel

Gag Reel

The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series includes nearly 12 hours of previously released bonus content from Seasons 1 through 12, plus the following exclusive special features:

The Big Bang Theory: A Retrospective

BBT’s Greatest Hits: 12 Years of Comedy in 24 Minutes

All The Stars in the BBT Universe

