The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Says She Will Never Get Married Again

Kaley Cuoco is best known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory throughout the show’s 12-season run, but these days she’s thriving on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, which will have its second season premiere later this month. The show earned Cuoco her first Emmy nomination last year, and she’s been opening up about her life and career while promoting the upcoming season. Cuoco has been married twice, first to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and then to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. While Cuoco is not closing the door on love, she recently told Glamour that she will not be getting married a third time.

“I will never get married again,” Cuoco shared. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship. We’ve all been there where you think, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else.’ And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it. The minute that I agree to let it go, someone else magical comes into my life. So I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It’s likThe Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Says She Will Never Get Married Againe a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many know Cuoco for her live-action shows, here at ComicBook.com she’s known best for voicing the titular character in the Harley Quinn animated series. It’s been nearly two years since Season 2 of Harley Quinn came to an end, and the wait for Season 3 is almost over. Co-creator Patrick Schumacker recently teased that the show will be returning this summer, and there will be a lot of fun surprises.

“I can’t believe we’re still getting away with it,” Cuoco recently told Variety. I kept thinking they were going to be like, ‘You can’t say these things.’ It has been a total ride. People are obsessed with the show. I love playing her. I don’t know how it happened. But it’s been insane. And it’s Harley Quinn on acid while drinking a Starbucks. That’s kind of how I describe her.”

The Flight Attendant returns on April 21st.