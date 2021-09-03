The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco And Her Husband Separate After 3 Years

✖

The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook announced today that they are breaking up after just over three years of marriage. The pair said that they came to an amicable and mutual decision to end their relationship, but gave no additional details and asked that they be given privacy. The pair met in 2016, were engaged in 2017, and married on June 30, 2018. A shared love of horses drove them to be married in a small service at a horse stable in San Diego with just close friends and family on hand.

The pair have been very publicly affectionate on social media, with both sharing glowing praise for their spouse on their anniversary this summer. In March, Cuoco told Women's Health that while she enjoyed having him around, "if he left tomorrow, I'd be fine." It was meant not as a slight to Cook, but because she believes you have to focus on yourself first, and let your spouse be something that supports and enhances that.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Cuoco and Cook said in a joint statement, released to People. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The pair had a personal moment go a little viral back in March as well, ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, where Cuoco and her show The Flight Attendant were both nominated.

"Most of you know that Karl is away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event [and] circuit], for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow," Kaley told fans in an Instagram Story video, per Us Weekly. "We had talked about it and it was OK because it’s virtual and I didn’t want to make him come back for that."

Still, Cook surprised Cuoco at the door, and she was visibly emotional at the gesture.

You can see The Flight Attendant and Harley Quinn on HBO Max.