Sharon Stone Joining Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant in Season 2

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone will be joining Emmy-nominated actress Kaley Cuoco in season 2 of the HBO Max mystery dramedy series The Flight Attendant. According to the report, Stone will play Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of Cuoco’s lead character Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic party-girl flight attendant who became an unlikely sleuth in an international murder mystery. The Flight Attendant Season 1 earned 4 Primetime Emmy Awards (9 nominations overall), including three wins in the big categories of “Oustanding Comedy Series”, “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” (for Cuoco), and “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” (for Rosie Perez).

While Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden spent a lot of her time on the run in Season 1, a fair amount of The Flight Attendant’s main character subplot dealt with why Cassie is so estranged from her own family – and how her drinking is tied to her dad and his issues. By the end of Season 1, Cassie had to come to terms with her own personal demons, in order to stop the killers on her tail. Now in Season 2, it looks like the real personal work will really go down, as Cassie has to deal with her mom.

According to Deadline‘s report, Sharon Stone’s Lisa Bowden will be fed up with her daughter’s alcoholism and not looking to get close again. The trade notes that the larger Season 2 storyline “finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

The Flight Attendant series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez will all be returning for Season 2 – as will recurring guest stars T.R. Knight as Cassie’s brother, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall. New series regulars will include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria – Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo all being added as new recurring characters.

Sharon Stone became a breakout star in the 1990s, thanks to director Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 sci-fi thriller Total Recall, and his 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct. She went on to earn the Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1996 for Martin Scorsese’s gangster movie epic Casino, and has since been a regular staple of the industry, appearing in TV and films of both artistic and commercial success – and/or cult infamy. In other words, she’ll be perfect for The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.