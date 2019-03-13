Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Final ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Episode Being Announced

It was announced last fall that the current season of The Big Bang Theory would be its last, yet that doesn’t mean the stars of the series were fully prepared to say goodbye to that part of their lives. Actress Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction to the reveal that the series finale would air on May 16th.

The actress shared an image promoting the series finale while adding the caption, “I’m not crying, you’re crying!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast has yet to film the final episode, with the actress previously revealing she is putting off the inevitable emotional reaction by trying to keep a sense of humor about the situation.

“I was laughing,” the actress shared with Entertainment Tonight in regards to her reaction to news of the series ending. “I was like, ‘How are we gonna shoot that last episode?’ I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it ’cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end.”

She added, “Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We’re all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision.”

The decision to end the series ultimately came from creator Chuck Lorre, though his decision was motivated by star Jim Parsons’ desire to leave the series. Lorre had previously revealed that were Parsons, Cuoco, or Johnny Galecki to leave the series, the show would conclude, as their characters’ dynamic were the driving force of the show.

“It’s both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad,” Parsons shared with Entertainment Weekly. “There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone.”

He added, “I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what’s next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth. In a way, it’s exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing [I am] okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It’s hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long.”

Check out the series finale of the series on Thursday, May 16th at 8 p.m. ET.

Will you be tuning in to the finale? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!