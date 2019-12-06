Amazon Prime Addresses The Boys Season 2 Trailer Leak

Fans got their first look at Amazon Prime‘s much anticipated season 2 of The Boys yesterday, but unfortunately, it was a bit sooner than Amazon was planning on. The trailer ended up leaking online before the planned reveal, and while fans absolutely loved it, Amazon would’ve preferred to have it debut on their own timeline. The good news is it was only by a day and not something like weeks or months early, and Amazon seems to be taking it in stride, addressing the leak on social media.

The official account for The Boys took to Twitter and shared a GIF of Hughie and Butcher’s meeting in the electronics store with Hughie saying “Cool…Cool, Cool”. They posted it with the caption “When the f**kin’ season two teaser for #TheBoysTV leaks a day early…”

When the f**kin’ season two teaser for #TheBoysTV leaks a day early… pic.twitter.com/4y8F6fEesx — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) December 6, 2019

As stated above, the good news is that fans loved the trailer, and are honestly surprised a bit that Amazon turned around a trailer this long and full of footage so quickly. Filming recently completed, and typically the first teaser is just a 30 second quick cut of character shots, but this had much more, and we cannot wait to see what season 2 has in store.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke. It stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of “The Boys” leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell (respectively). Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Elisabeth Shue (CSI), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Anthony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chance Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Kapon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

“Supes have been committing atrocities, which keep getting swept under the rug because they are revered by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. Based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis, The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime in 2020.