The Boys Cast Brings Season 2 Trailer to CCXP

Yesterday fans of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys with the first trailer for season 2, unfortunately it’s almost like the titular ne’er-do-wells were behind it as the trailer was a leak ahead of its planned reveal. Now, Amazon Prime has officially released the trailer for the series following its debut at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil where cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher and Karen Fukuhara appeared. Watch the official trailer for yourself in the player above!

Among the new footage seen in the trailer is a blood-soaked Homelander, plus The Boys all reuniting for some very bloody work. Other heroes from the series like The Deep, Black Noir, and Queen Maeve make appearances in the trailer, plus some truly gnarly gore can be seen. Most importantly though, our first official look at Billy Butcher’s bulldog Terror can be seen in the video!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger that revealed Butcher’s wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will pick up off of those events, while also likely to put Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

Series show runner Eric Kripke teased what fans can expect in the second season of the series, promising that it will be just as bloody and explosive as the first batch of episodes that hit Amazon.

“Once you end up on that season 1 cliffhanger, you know that’s going to be a big part of season 2, you know that Stillwell’s death is going to be a big part of season 2, and superheroes being in the military,” Kripke told EW. “I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year.”

“So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well,” Kripke continued. “We have this real quirk of the show that it keeps reflecting reality. Now people are scared of people coming over the border and people are feeling like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is so much more of an intense place than it used to be — and so is our season 2.”

There’s no word yet on when exactly the series will premiere, but fans can expect new episodes of The Boys sometime in 2020.