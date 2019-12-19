The Boys Cast Hilariously React to Bad Reviews of Amazon Series

The Boys was a critical and commercial success for Amazon Prime, and soon fans will get to see a brand new season featuring the lovable crew. Before that happens though the cast decided to read some 1-star reviews of season 1, and the results were scathing and hilarious. Chase Crawford (The Deep), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), and Karen Fukuhara (The Female) all took turns reading and commenting on some of those reviews, and we’ve included a few of our favorites from the video below.

Capon kicks things off with a review that compares the show to a migraine, saying “Had enough of this…I could write this kind of garbage if I had a migraine while on sleep aid.” As Capon demonstrates throughout the rest of the video, his reaction is always a middle finger, but he finds some inventive ways to display it.

The crew also has fun with the review that simply says “TRAS”, with Usher and Fukuhara assuming the person meant trash.

Quaid was up next, reading a review that said “Good, but not The Tick” “I’m going to be honest here,” Quaid said. “I really liked The Tick. The Tick was great. It was really good.”

The review went on to say “I watched this more out of curiosity than an actual interest. For me it felt pretty derivative of other media that had done it better. Karl Urban was great as he usually is, and Jack Quaid did a great job too.”

That same review also expressed frustration regarding Queen Maeve’s arc, adding “Queen Maeve felt like a throwaway character. Her arc could have been handled better.” Dominique McElligott read that as the show needs way more Queen Maeve, and we happen to agree.

Quaid had some fun with the next one, specifically the fact that someone who didn’t like the show made it through 5 episodes before calling it a day.

The review reads “At least with root canals they will give u laughing gas I don’t even know where to begin! I stopped after 5 episodes. I kept thinking it would get better. But it just never did. I was hoping for something funny. But it never was. I get it satire and it does a good job at poking fun but mainly of those who would be more conservative.”

“Superhero satire has been around since superheroes have been around,” Quaid said. “We’re just doing it in a different way, and uh…yeah, f*** off. Sure.”

The cast had one last review before closing things out, and Alonso did the honors on this one.

“Superheros is SUPPOSED to mean “action” right? After the armored car and the A-train murder…I was WAITING for some action and what do we get? a dude having a breakdown because A-train killed his girlfriend and a new super hero becoming famous for doing nothing while EVERYONE curses like they’re at a drunken sailor convention. Series better pick up or it gets thrown on the trash heap.”

“This 1-star review is some bull**** g*******,” Alonso said. “Is that drunken sailor enough for you motha******! S***!”

You can watch the full video above.