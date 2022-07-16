The Boys Star Teases Character's Season 4 Arc

As with the vast majority of characters appearing in The Boys, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) has played most sides of "The Game." The politician is one to stop at nothing for what she wants, even if it means throwing her adoptive father under the bus by ruining his career. By the time the Prime Video hit ends its third season, Neuman finds herself as the vice presidential candidate of Robert Singer's presidential campaign.

Doumit tells us that if she where to get her choice, her character would always put her daughter first. Even then, the actor suggests that blood still might not be strong enough.

"think her love for her daughter is the most honest, a hundred percent. Hands down," the actor says. "That's the most honest relationship that she has, but there's dishonesty peppered in there too, isn't there?"

Doumit goes on to admit that whatever the writer's room has in plans for Season Four is likely more diabolical than something she could ever dream up.

"I mean, I could give an answer here, but I know that the writer's room and [showrunner] Eric Kripke are going to come up with something that's probably not that at all and probably wildly better, so I learn not to say what I want for the character because, I'm not going to get it, number one, and I'm going to get something better and crazier," she continues. "So I'm just excited to see where it goes."

The Boys has already been renewed by Prime Video for a fourth season. The series also has a spin-off, Gen V, in active production. The next season of the main show and the college-based Gen V are expected to crossover with their storylines.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said in a chat with Collider earlier this month. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!