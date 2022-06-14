The Boys EP Teases Future of Giancarlo Esposito's Villain

✖

Though Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was effectively removed from Vought in the latest episode of The Boys, the show's head writer says it'd be wise to expect the character to be back before long, especially now that Prime Video has renewed it for a fourth season.

"I think Stan is on his heels, at least for this season," The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said in a recent interview with TVLine. "If there are more seasons, I would never count Stan Edgar out. But he's in a certain amount of trouble for now."

When it comes to Edgar, he was arrested by officials after his adopted daughter Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) sided with Antony Starr's Homelander in their spat. Neuman said Edgar should be investigated for obstruction of justice amidst other crimes while overseeing Vought.

In addition to a fourth season of the hit superhero show, Prime Video is also home to an animated anthology featuring the same characters, in addition to at least one live-action spinoff of the main series.

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," Kripke said about the renewal earlier this month. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, added in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

