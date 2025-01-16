The Boys Creator Eric Kripke Shares Devastating Photo After Home Burned in LA Fires

Over the past week, large areas of the Los Angeles area have been impacted by a series of wildfires causing loss of life and widespread loss of property. With the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire continuing to burn, it will be some time before the full extent of the losses are known, but some who have lost everything are speaking out — including The Boys and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Kripke took to Instagram to update fans, revealing that while he, his family, and pets are safe, they lost their home and belongings in the fire last week. Kripke shared a photo of the remains of his home in the post.

“We lost our home in the Palisades fire last week,” Kripke wrote. “My family and pets are safe, thank God, but everything else is burnt to the ground. First, all my love to the firemen and first responders, you guys are heroes. Second, there are so many people and businesses that need immediate help — please consider donating if you can. My heart is broken for my community, which I love and fear will never be the same. I hope we can all come together. My only thought at this point: when evacuating, I went through the house, searching for the necessities like passports and birth certificates. Only afterwards, when it was all gone, did it hit me: I didn’t take the things that had sentimental value. A photo of my Dad. The cardboard robots my kids made in elementary school. The journals I kept since I was 18. The Godzilla Shogun Warrior Toy and Omnibot from when I was a kid. My favorite issues of Twilight Zone Magazine and Cinefantastique. These are the priceless things that can’t be replaced. The advice I’m telling everyone is to make a list of your valuable objects: not cash value, but sentimental value. And take as many with you as you can. After people and pets, those are the things that matter. Stay safe everyone.”

The Palisades Fire has been burning in the Santa Monica Mountains of Los Angeles County since January 7th. As of January 13th, the fire has spread to more than 23,000 acres in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood as well as nearby Malibu and has claimed the lives of at least nine people. More than 5000 structures, including homes and businesses, have been destroyed and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated.

The Eaton Fire has been burning since January 7th as well and to date has burned more than 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 7000 structures, killing at least 17 people.

Unfortunately, Kripke isn’t the only creator who has lost their home in the wildfires. Comic book artist Andrew C. Robinson, whose work has appeared in titles such as Batman, Detective Comics, Spider-Gwen, Iron Man, and more, and writer Steve T. Seagle, known for work on Big Hero 6, House of Secrets, Alpha Flight, X-Men, Superman, and more also lost their homes in the Eaton Fire. The Ark television series writer J.P. Nickel and his wife, Gotham Knights and Legacies costume designer Jennifer May Nickel, also lost their home in the Eaton Fire — each creator sadly part of a growing list of those dealing with the ongoing tragedy. At the time of this article’s writing, the Palisades Fire is at 19 percent containment while the Eaton Fire is at 45 percent containment.

For more information about how you can help survivors of the Los Angeles wildfires, check out a list of resources from the City of Los Angeles here.